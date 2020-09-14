Miscreants loot doctor’s house in broad day light

In a day-light robbery, miscreants burgled the house of an Ayurvedic doctor in Moghalrajpuram area on Monday, and escaped with valuables, after tying up the family members.
The robbery, which happened around 3.30 p.m, created panic in the locality.
According to the police, four masked persons, who wore gloves, entered the house of Dr. Muralidhar, and tied up his wife and son with ropes, after gagging them.
They searched the almirahs in the two-storeyed building and took away cash and jewellery, all worth about ₹30 lakh. On receiving information, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju and other officers visited the spot.
Clues team and dog squad were pressed into service. Police are verifying the CCTV footages in the vicinity as the gang might have conduced ‘recce’ before striking at the house.
“The thieves looted the house at knife-point. We are verifying the similar offences that occurred at other places,” a police officer said.
The Machavaram police registered a case.
