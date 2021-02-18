Miscreant dupes dairy farmer of ₹5 lakh by posing as DSP

A unknown man, masquerading as State Intelligence DSP, has duped a dairy farmer into giving him ₹5 lakh by promising him to ensure early release of compensation for two pairs of oxen, under the Samarlakota police station limits in East Godavari district.
The two pairs of oxen that won many competitions at the district and State levels had died under mysterious circumstances on January 30. Their approximate cost was nearly ₹30 lakh.
The miscreant contacted Valloori Satyendra Kumar, the dairy farmer, and demanded payment of ₹5 lakh to settle the compensation claim. The farmer was advised not to share the details with the police.
“A few days ago, Mr. Satyendra Kumar had deposited ₹5 lakh into the two bank accounts provided by the miscreant. On Wednesday, the farmer approached us as he did not get any response from the fake persons. A case has been registered and investigation is on,” said Sub Inspector L.V.K. Sumanth.
