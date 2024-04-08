GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minor girl ends life after ‘being raped’ in Chittoor

Case has been registered under the POCSO Act and a team has been formed to trace the accsued, says DSP

April 08, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A 17-year-old girl ended her life on April 7 (Sunday) night after allegedly being raped by a 28-year-old man at a remote village in Punganur Assembly constituency. The accused is married and has two children, the police said.

According to the police, the minor and her mother worked in a field near their village on Sunday afternoon. In the evening, the girl went to answer the call of nature, but did not return even after an hour. Worried, her mother searched for the minor and found the latter weeping in the bushes. The girl told her mother that a man who had been stalking her raped her and fled, the police said.

The mother reportedly asked the girl to accompany her to the police station, but the latter said that she would follow her mother in a while. The minor then ended her life.

Confirming the incident, Deputy SP (Palamaner) Maheshwar Reddy said a case was registered under the POCSO Act on April 8 (Monday). A team has been formed to trace to accused who was absconding, said the DSP.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek assistance for counselling by dialling the helpline ‘100’.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / crime

