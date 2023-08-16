Ministers underscore State government’s commitment to people’s welfare at I-Day celebrations

August 16, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - GUNTUR

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao has highlighted the historical significance of the Guntur district and its contribution to the Indian Independence Movement.

He said that the district is known for its active participation in the non-cooperation movement in Pedanandipadu, protests against the Simon’s Commission and the sacrifices made by seven freedom fighters in Tenali during the quit India movement.

He hoisted the national flag and addressed the gathering at the 77th Independence Day celebrations held at the Police Parade Grounds in Guntur.

The Minister also underscored the State government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens and highlighted various schemes that have been launched to uplift the lives of the people. He elaborated on the government initiatives, including the establishment of 249 Rythu Bharosa Centres, the distribution of 3,000 quintals of seeds, and 22,000 tonnes of fertilizers to farmers.

District Collector M. Venugopal, Superintendent of Police K. Arif Hafeez, and other dignitaries were present.

In Narasaraopeta, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao hoisted the national flag. District Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and Superintendent of Police Y. Ravi Sankara Reddy were among those in attendance.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana hoisted the flag in Bapatla, an event attended by District Collector P. Ranjit Bhasha and Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal.

Awards and Merit Certificates:

As part of the celebratory proceedings, the Ministers, district Collectors and Superintendents of Police presented awards and merit certificates to government employees, acknowledging their dedication and contributions to their respective districts.