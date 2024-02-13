GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ministers, MLAs skip erstwhile West Godavari Zilla Parishad general body meeting in Eluru

Unguturu MLA, P. Srinivasa Rao, was the lone public representative who was present

February 13, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau
Eluru Collector, V. Prasanna Venkatesh, and ZP Chairperson, Ghanta Padmasri, at the erstwhile West Godavari Zilla Parishad general body meeting in Eluru on Tuesday.

Eluru Collector, V. Prasanna Venkatesh, and ZP Chairperson, Ghanta Padmasri, at the erstwhile West Godavari Zilla Parishad general body meeting in Eluru on Tuesday.

ELURU

Public representatives, including in-charge Ministers and MLAs, on Tuesday, distanced themselves from the Zilla Parishad General Body meeting of the erstwhile West Godavari district, leaving the officials to wind it up formally without any detailed discussion on key issues, including the Resettlement and Rehabilitation of the Polavaram-displaced. 

The preparations for the ensuing assembly elections are said to be the prime reason for the absence of the public representatives at the general body meeting. Unguturu MLA, P. Srinivasa Rao, was the lone public representative who was present, while the rest of the MLAs of the erstwhile West Godavari district were absent at the meeting. Eluru district in-charge and Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop was also absent as he was busy in his constituency. 

After hearing about the absence of key public representatives, Eluru district Collector, V. Prasanna Venkatesh, and ZP Chairperson, Ghanta Padmasri, conducted the meeting and directed the officials to speed up the implementation of the ongoing welfare schemes.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.