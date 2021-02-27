Ministerclarifies onholidayrumours

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday said there was no truth in a piece of fake news doing the rounds on social media platforms about holidays given to schools and colleges in the State in view of the resurgence of Coronavirus cases.

In a statement, the Minister said there was no truth in the news that the government had declared holidays to educational institutions from March 1 following COVID-19 cases.

Warning people against resorting to such misleading tactics, Mr. Suresh said a complaint had been lodged with the cyber crime wing, and the officials concerned had been asked to initiate strict action against persons found guilty.

All schools and colleges would run as usual, he clarified.