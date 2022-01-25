Andhra Pradesh

Minister warns of action on school closure rumours

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Tuesday warned of stern action against people who were resorting to a misinformation campaign on social media platforms circulating fake reports on closure of schools in the State.

In a statement, the Minister said that schools were being run amidst strict adherence to COVID protocol. But certain ‘unscrupulous elements’ were spreading rumours using social media platforms stating that the schools had been given holidays and that the hostel students could go home.

He asked students and parents not to believe such fake news and focus on their academic classes.


