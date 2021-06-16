Minister reviews work on Jagananna Colony houses

Collector appreciated for his efforts

Housing Minister Ch. Sri Ranganatha Raju on Wednesday reiterated the government’s commitment to provide houses for all under its Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

“While the State government had set a target of starting the construction of 5,000 houses in the first phase of the Navaratnalu scheme, the district administration has gone ahead and started construction of 5,019 houses,” the Minister said, appreciating the efforts of Collector V. Vinay Chand and his team.

“Jagananna Colonies will have proper roads, drainages, drinking water facilities, electricity supply and other amenities,” Mr. Raju told reporters after a review meeting at VMRDA Children's Arena.

Mr. Raju said that there would be a sand stock point at Jagannana Colony to ensure that there is no dearth of sand for construction. He also asked the officials to work with commitment for the project and said that satisfaction of the beneficiaries should be their utmost priority. The Minister also spoke to various public representatives and officials about the status of the housing programme in their respective constituencies.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao asked the officials to ensure a high level of quality in the works of the housing programme. He also said that the programme is being taken up in a very transparent manner in the district.

Earlier, District Collector V. Vinay Chand explained about the works being done at YSR Jagananna Colonies in the district. He informed Mr. Raju that all issues related to every constituency are being sorted out time to time by conducting reviews and are taking up works in fast-track mode.

Government Whip B. Mutyalanaidu, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao were present during the programme.