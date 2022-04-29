Minister refutes TRS leaders’ allegation, says common man spared from power cuts in A.P.

Agriculture sector being provided seven-hour supply despite acute power shortage, says Peddireddi

Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy addressing the media in Anantapur on Friday. Minister for Women Welfare Ushasri Charan is seen.

Agriculture sector being provided seven-hour supply despite acute power shortage, says Peddireddi

Minister for Energy, Forests, and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Friday refuted the allegations of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders that there were power-cuts in Andhra Pradesh.

“Though there are restricted power-cuts to the industrial sector, the common man is not affected,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy told the media after addressing the district review committee (DRC) meeting here.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy further said the State government was ready to import coal for power generation and tenders had been called for the same. He also maintained that the agriculture sector was getting 7-hour power supply despite a tough time faced by the shortage as of now.

New roads

The Minister said that ₹10,000 crore worth projects for construction of new roads in the State were in the pipeline. Road repairs would soon be carried out with an outlay of ₹1,100 crores, he added.

Referring to the agriculture sector, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the officials had been told to accord top priority to distribution of seed to the groundnut farmers through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBSKs) and encourage alternative crops.

As per the request of the MLAs and people’s representatives at the mandal level, the Collector had been directed to proceed with the production-oriented insurance modules for the farmers instead of the present insurance pattern based on climatic conditions.

“A majority of the issues raised by the district representatives can be settled by the Collector. Some of the proposals that require the attention of the government will be pursued with the Chief Minister,” the Minister said.

Minister for Women, Children, Differently-abled and Senior Citizens Welfare Ushasri Charan; ZP Chairman B. Girijamma; MLAs; Collector Nagalakshmi; and people’s representatives took part in the DRC meeting.