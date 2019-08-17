Minister proposes tourism circuit for North Andhra

Minister for Tourism, Youth Services and Sports Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Friday said that a tourism circuit for North Andhra was on the cards.

“It is proposed to develop a tourism circuit in the North Andhra region as the three districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are blessed with wonderful tourism spots and ancient temples. Its creation would ensure job opportunities and spur economic activity,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Accompanied by Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Mr. Srinivasa Rao visited the Arasavilli temple in Srikakulam district and later inaugurated a mini stadium named Kreeda Vikas Kendram built at a cost of ₹2 crore in Kondamulagam of Ranasthalam mandal.

The Minister played a game of badminton after the inauguration of the stadium. Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said more such mini stadiums would be built and assured full support to youngsters who were proving their mettle in sports.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao hoped that the reconstruction of the historic KR Stadium in Srikakulam town would be over by the end of this year. Mr. Krishnadas said that the students who excelled at sports would be able to get jobs easily through the sports quota. He said arrangements were being made for the CM’s Cup to be held in Srikakulam from August 20 to 22. Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas, SETSRI CEO V.V.R.S. Murthy, Srikakulam Sports Officer B. Srinivasa Kumar and others attended the programme.