Minister promises all help to gas leak victims

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has assured the LG Polymers gas leak victims of all help on behalf of the government and appealed to them not to get agitated as the government is committed to their welfare.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao along with Labour Minister Gummuluri Jayaram and R & B Minister Dharmana Krishna Das visited the LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram in the city on Saturday.

The Ministers went to the burial ground at RR Venkatapuram and spoke to the family members of those who died in the mishap. Assuring them of all help on behalf of the government, they said there was no room for any apprehensions in this regard.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was reviewing the situation from time-to-time and all care was being extended to those undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Appealing to the public not to believe rumours, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that medical camps would be conducted in the five villages, surrounding the company, and appealed to the people to get themselves examined to rule out the possibility of getting side-effects due to the gas leak. He said that the Chief Minister has already announced ₹1 crore as compensation to each of the bereaved families.

The government has already appointed a high-level committee to conduct a probe into the mishap and action would be taken based on its report. Mr. Srinivasa Rao pacified the relatives, who staged protest with the bodies, in front of the company premises, and assured them that justice would be done to them.

Earlier, the Ministers held a review meeting with representatives of the company from South Korea and also spoke to the experts, who came from Nagpur and Gujarat.

The experts told the Ministers that pollution was under control and soon the total situation would be brought under control. They dismissed social media messages that styrene gas was still leaking as ‘rumours’. They also held a review meet on the situation with DGP Gautam Sawang.

Later, the Ministers went to the relief camps at Sujata Nagar, where the residents of colonies surrounding the plant, were accommodated and inquired about their welfare. The residents wanted to know when they would be sent back home, to which the Ministers replied that it would be decided by the officials after situation returned to normalcy at the plant.

Pendurthy MLA Adeep Raj, ex-MLA Malla Vijay Prasad and officials were present.