Minister launches counselling for admission process in RGUKT IIITs

4,400 seats to be filled up in Nuzvid, R.K. Valley, Ongole and Srikakulam campuses, says University Chancellor.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh launched the admission process in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), in Nuzvid IIIT campus.

Mr. Suresh, along with RGUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy and in-charge Vice-Chancellor K. Hemachandra Reddy and Nizvid IIIT Director G.V.R. Srinivas handed over admission cards to the top rankers at a programme held on the campus in Nuzvid on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister congratulated the students for securing admissions in the prestigious institution. He asked the students to work hard, achieve their goals elevate into greater heights, and fulfil the dreams of the parents.

Counselling for admissions will be conducted up to January 11, for filling 4,400 seats in Nuzvid, R.K. Valley, Srikakulam and Ongole campuses. Candidates seeking admissions in any of the four IIIT campuses are requested to attend for counselling in Nuzvid and R.K. Valley campuses.

Students, who secured admissions are requested to report to the Directors of the respective IIIT campuses by January 17, and classes will begin from the next day, said Nuzvid IIIT Convenor (Admissions) S.S.S.V. Gopala Raju.

Drinking water, food and other facilities have been provided for the students and their parents attending for counselling at Nuzvid and R.K. Valley campuses, the RGUKT officials said.