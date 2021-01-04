Minister launches counselling for admission process in RGUKT IIITs

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh launched the admission process in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), in Nuzvid IIIT campus.
Mr. Suresh, along with RGUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy and in-charge Vice-Chancellor K. Hemachandra Reddy and Nizvid IIIT Director G.V.R. Srinivas handed over admission cards to the top rankers at a programme held on the campus in Nuzvid on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister congratulated the students for securing admissions in the prestigious institution. He asked the students to work hard, achieve their goals elevate into greater heights, and fulfil the dreams of the parents.
Counselling for admissions will be conducted up to January 11, for filling 4,400 seats in Nuzvid, R.K. Valley, Srikakulam and Ongole campuses. Candidates seeking admissions in any of the four IIIT campuses are requested to attend for counselling in Nuzvid and R.K. Valley campuses.
Students, who secured admissions are requested to report to the Directors of the respective IIIT campuses by January 17, and classes will begin from the next day, said Nuzvid IIIT Convenor (Admissions) S.S.S.V. Gopala Raju.
Drinking water, food and other facilities have been provided for the students and their parents attending for counselling at Nuzvid and R.K. Valley campuses, the RGUKT officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath