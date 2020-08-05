Minister Balineni tests positive for virus

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The Minister, who was camping in Hyderabad, initially went into self-quarantine as suggested by doctors after he experienced fever four days ago.

As fever persisted, the Minister, who represents Ongole in the Legislative Assembly, subjected himself to testing. On testing positive for the virus, he was admitted to a leading corporate hospital there.

“I am feeling fine, but for intermittent fever. I will soon recover and be with you soon,” he said in a message on Wednesday to party workers, who thronged his home here in large numbers.

MLA too positive

Ruling YSR Congress Party MLA Anna Ram Babu also contracted the virus and was admitted to a private hospital here for treatment.