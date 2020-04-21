Minister asks varsities to take the online route

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday asked officials of the Department of Higher Education to ensure completion of the syllabus by conducting online classes for students.

In a video-conference, attended by department officials and Vice-Chancellors of all universities, Mr. Suresh said the officials could explore online classes by roping in Doordarshan and All India Radio Akashvani, like the Department of School Education. He said the only way to complete the syllabus now was through online classes and if the need arose, even the exams would be held in online mode.

The Minister reviewed the situation arising out of the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown that prevented conduct of classes and examinations in schools and colleges.

He said the academic calendar for 2020-21 would have to be designed in a way to ensure a minimum of 220 work days, even if it meant doing away with festivals and other holidays. He said many department buildings, schools and hostels were converted into quarantine centres. They should be sanitised and a utilisation certificate should be acquired from the health officials before putting them to use again, he said.

‘Drop study abroad plans’

Mr. Suresh said in view of the lockdown, students may have to drop their plans of studying abroad in 2020-21 and seek admission in local colleges. The officials should availability of adequate number of seats for them.

Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Chairman Hemachandra Reddy were among those present.