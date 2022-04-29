Minister asks real estate developers, investors to make A.P. their first choice

There will not be any hurdles in according approvals, says Suresh

The Andhra Pradesh government, with focus on decentralised development and governance, is keen on developing Tier II, III, and IV cities, according to Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development A. Suresh.

Addressing the inaugural of the 4th edition of the New India Summit-2022 organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) here on Friday, Mr. Suresh said the number of districts had been doubled to 26 from the previous 13, and the government wanted to develop every district headquarter as a smart city with the help of CREDAI.

Housing programme

Taking a cue from the Union government, the State government was providing houses for the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, he said.

“On a large scale, we have taken up the task of allotting 30 lakh plots for the BPL families,” the Minister said.

Urbanisation should be viewed as a great opportunity for improving the standard of living of the people, which required careful planning. To achieve the goal, CREDAI should work in coordination with the State government, he said.

“In the years to come, Andhra Pradesh will be the destination for all developers in terms of Ease-of-Doing Business. There will not be any hurdles in giving approvals. The State has investor-friendly policies with a view to generating employment on a large scale,” Mr. Suresh said, and called upon the real estate developers and investors to make the State their first choice.

‘Focus on research’

Calling upon CREDAI to focus on research activities as well to develop building materials that would bring down the cost of construction, the Minister said skilled workforce was one area the government was concentrating by imparting training and certificate programmes for youth.

Memeber of Parliament M.V.V. Satyanarayana, CREDAI national president Harsh Vardhan Patodia, vice-president G. Ram Reddy, State president B. Raja Srinivas, Vizag unit president K.SR.K. Raju, and convener of the summit Dharmendra Varadha spoke.