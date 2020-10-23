Minister allays fears of farmers on smart meters

‘DBT scheme ensures free power for another 30 years’

Minister for Transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah has asked farmers not to believe in the false campaign being spread on water meters in the State.

Taking part in the district committee meeting of the free power DBT scheme here on Thursday, Mr. Venkataramaiah said that fixation of meters and implementation of free power scheme through direct benefit transfer ensures free power for farmers for another 30 years in the State.

He said farmers need not pay a single paisa from their pocket and the power supply would be given free of cost for nine hours in a day.

Infrastructure

Mr. Venkataramaiah said in Krishna district new sub-stations, transformers and other power infrastructure were established at a cost of ₹254 crore to implement the free power scheme.

In 2019, there were only 50% day time feeders to support nine-hour free power supply and by March next the capacity would be increased to 100%, he said and added that the government sanctioned ₹1,700 crore for the same and by khariff, 89% day time feeders were ready.

Vijayawada MLA and Brahmin Corporation chairman Malladi Vishnu, APSPDCL chairman Padma Janardhan Reddy, MLAs Jogi Ramesh, K. Rakshana Nidhi, District Collector A.Md.Imtiaz, farmers and other officials concerned were present.