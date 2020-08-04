MIMS founder Murthy Raju passes away

Alluri Trust chairman and founder of the Maharaja Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) at Nellimarla in the district Alluri Murthy Raju, 89, died of heart attack in a private hospital on Monday.
He was treated for COVID-19 and later tested negative. However, while being discharged from the hospital, he collapsed and died on the spot.
Mr. Murthy Raju was instrumental in establishing various institutions, including the Alluri Institute of Management Sciences, Warangal Public School, the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Sciences apart from MIMS which is the first medical college in the district.
Mr. Murthy Raju had previously worked as chairperson of the Bhadrachalam temple trust board.
Several public representatives recalled their association with Mr. Murthy Raju and his services to the education sector in the district.
