Andhra Pradesh

Mild tremors felt in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh

Allaying the fears of public, Prakasam district Joint Collector J. Venkata Murali, who himself felt the tremors in his office, said this was a “mild one”.

Mild tremors were felt in some parts of Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, on June 5.

Panic-stricken people came out of their houses in some areas in Ongole, including Devuduchervu, Vaddepalem and C.S.R. Sarma college area, at about 10 a.m. No damage to property was reported.

People in other areas, however, did not feel the tremors.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the National Geophysical Research Institute have set up a GPS-based instrument at C.S.R. Sarma college premises to study the movement of tectonic plate as the Ongole region comes under moderate-damage risk zone.

The region had witnessed 12 earthquakes in the past, including two major ones in 1967 and 1959, with magnitudes of 5.4 and 5 respectively.

