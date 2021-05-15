‘Mild symptoms do not require hospitalisation’

Home isolation with some precautions will help them overcome infection, say doctors

An IT employee living at Marripalem in the city developed cough and fever a few weeks ago and the RTPCR test at the Government ENT Hospital revealed that he was COVID-19 positive. Like most others, he did not panic. The long queues for beds at the hospital convinced him that taking the prescribed drugs in home isolation is a better option.

The two-bedroom house where he lives with his wife and children, proved convenient for isolation, and in a couple of weeks, the symptoms disappeared. Now he is raring to go out, after a second confirmation test.

This is not an isolated case and there are over 15,000 patients undergoing treatment in home isolation in the district. In some cases, all the family members are affected but they are managing all by themselves at home. The lack of oxygen beds at hospitals is forcing some patients requiring oxygen support to use oxygen concentrators and cylinders at home, apart from taking the required steroids through online consultation. They are ordering medicines, food and provisions online as they cannot go out and mingle with the crowds.

Free isolation facility

Those with mild symptoms who do not have separate room to isolate themselves at home and cannot afford treatment at private hospitals can try for a bed at the COVID Isolation Centre of Dr. Hegdewar Hospital, run by Vijnana Vihara at Gudilova on the outskirts of the city. Patients will be given free food and accommodation here. More details can be had by calling 9866958315 or 7989013401.

"Those with mild symptoms should consume plenty of fluids and inhale steam twice or thrice a day to kill the virus, present in the airways. They should also check their oxygen saturation levels at frequent intervals with a pulse oximeter and, if the saturation level drops below 90 for two/three consecutive readings, they should get admitted to a hospital for oxygen support," says Dr. B. Ramachandra Rao, an associate professor at the Government ENT Hospital.

"When in home isolation, the tooth brush of the patient should not be kept with those of the other family members. Keeping tooth brushes in washrooms should be avoided as there are high chances of viruses spreading from the commode," says Dr. Kandarpa S. Srinivas, laser dental surgeon and dental implantologist.

"Similarly, the plates and other utensils used by a patient should be handled separately. It is better for the recovered patient to change their tooth brush and tongue cleaner or at least disinfect them immediately," he adds.