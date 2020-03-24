Mid-day meal beneficiaries to get dry ration in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 37 lakh students, studying in 45,723 government schools, will get the dry ration during lockdown period under the mid-day meal scheme in Andhra Pradesh.

Officials of the School Education Department will deliver the dry ration to students at their homes in all the urban and rural areas from Tuesday.

Following directions by the Supreme Court, the State government is supplying nutritious diet for all the students studying in government primary, upper primary, high schools, municipal, aided and zilla parishad schools in the State. The ration will be handed over to their parents through Grama Sachivalayam staff, according to officials of the School Education Department.

“We will supply rice, egg, and chikkies (jaggery and groundnut cakes) for all working days till March 31,” said MDM Scheme Additional Director K. Ravindra Reddy.

The School Education Department personnel will supply 100 grams rice per day for the students studying first to fifth class and 150 grams rice for those studying fifth to tenth class. The government will also pay the cooking cost per head every day, said Mr. Reddy.

“Instructions have been to given to rope in gram volunteers and Grama Sachivalayam staff along with the Education Department officials, and ensure 100 per cent distribution of ration to all beneficiaries in the State,” the Additional Director said.