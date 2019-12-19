MGNREGS: State bags four awards

Andhra Pradesh has bagged four national awards in the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The awards were in the categories of transparency, accountability, good governance and pointers.

Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, G.K. Dwivedi, Commissioner of PR and RD, M. Girija Shankar, have received the awards from Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar. Srikakulam district has bagged the award in implementation of MGNREGS.

YSR Kadapa district bagged the award in individual category, GIS asset supervisor. Mandal Development Officer A.K. Ramakrishnaiah bagged the award.

Andhra Pradesh has been leading in the implementation of MGNREGS and the scheme has worked wonders for development of backward regions like Prakasam district. The drought-prone Prakasam district has won the awards in the year 2018. In the good governance category, the State has bagged the honours for maintaining the digital records. The PR and RD Department has also bagged top honours in setting up of display boards, generation of job cards.

Minister for PR and RD Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy congratulated the officers, staff on getting the awards.