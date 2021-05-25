Metrology teams raid errant traders

The Legal Metrology department cracked down on errant traders in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts after receiving a series of complaints from customers and farmers.

Deputy Controller N. Janardana Rao, Assistant Controller S.M. Radhakrishna and senior officials conducted inspections at petrol bunks, pharmacies, supermarkets, Rythu Bazaars, dry fruit shops, fish markets and meat shops. Underweighing, short measurement, sale of commodities at prices more than MRP, and other frauds came to light during the inspections conducted for the last one month.

“Many traders are indulging in malpractices as customers are in a hurry with the limited trade hours due to curfew which begins at 12 noon every day. We filed 77 cases and collected ₹3,36,500 as penalty in the last few weeks,” Mr. Janardana Rao said.

People can inform their grievances to Legal Metrology office (08922-223844, 9398120121, 9490165682 and 9398131790 (Bobbili).