Merchant association in Vizag to shut shop by 2 p.m. daily

The Kancharapalem Area Merchants Association has decided to close down all shops by 2 p.m. from Friday in the wake of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the locality.
The decision is along the lines of a voluntary lockdown being observed by tribals living in Araku and Paderu for the last one week.
Speaking to The Hindu, association member Shyam Sundar Prajapati said that all shopkeepers would abide by the decision. “The number of cases has been on the rise in the area and we will like to play our part to contain the spread of the virus by restricting our business hours and staying indoors,” he said.
It is learnt that some more merchant associations in other areas of the city are also planning to adopt a similar move.
