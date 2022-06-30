MEPZ impressed by Sri City’s development

Members of Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPS), a Chennai-based Special Economic Zone (SEZ), watching the model of industries during their visit to Sri City in Tirupati district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ), a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), established in Chennai in 1984, expressed surprise at the burgeoning infrastructure and business-friendly atmosphere at Sri City, the business city in Tirupati district.

A 25-member delegation of officials from MEPZ, headed by Development Commissioner M.K. Shanmuga Sundaram, visited Sri City on Wednesday to study the factors that led to the foray of foreign industrial units into Sri City. Mr. Sundaram, who termed Sri City, as a shining example of industrial infrastructure development project, learnt about the connectivity, commercial possibilities and elements contributing to the ‘Ease of doing Business’.

During an interactive session, Sri City Founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy and president (Operations) Satish Kamat explained the unique land acquisition approach and the thriving sustainable industrial ecosystem that supports numerous manufacturing sectors.

Mr. Sannareddy said that the visit by members of a well-established SEZ would help achieve synergy.