Mega drive: 22,000 Covishield vaccines available in city today

Focus on pregnant women, lactating mothers, teachers, frontline workers

The district administration and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will be conducting a mega vaccination drive in the district and city on Monday with focus on pregnant women, lactating mothers, teachers, healthcare and sanitation workers. They will be provided with both first and second dose vaccines against COVID-19 as per their requirement.

In Vijayawada, the VMC has made arrangements to administer 22,000 first and second Covishield doses to pregnant women and mothers of children aged below five along with all others aged 45 and above.

The vaccines will be available at the 12 permanent vaccine centres in the city.

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said beneficiaries could walk into the vaccine centres with a photo identity copy and get vaccinated.

850 get the jab

Meanwhile, over 850 persons were vaccinated at a special drive organised by singer Smita and ALAI Foundation in collaboration with Medicover Hospitals here on Sunday.

Covishield vaccine was offered at a discounted price of ₹690 and people, including those falling in 18-44 age group got inoculated at a function hall in the city, according to the organisers. Free vaccination was also provided to the needy.

Anu My Baby Hospitals supported the initiative by providing the services of doctors and nursing staff to administer the vaccines.