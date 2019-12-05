Medical teams rushed to dengue, fever-hit village in Anantapur district

For the people of Budagajangala Colony and Pusala Colony in Bukkarayasamudram in the district, it was a small respite on Wednesday when the District Medical and Health Officer deputed a team of medical and paramedical staff to conduct blood sample check and provide medicines.

Following publishing of a report about many suffering from dengue and viral fevers, the officials rushed to the village and organised a health camp to screen people for malaria and dengue. District Malaria Officer Dasha Reddy led the medical team and gave medicines and collected serum samples.

Two villagers, who were diagnosed with dengue, got themselves treated at private hospitals.

District Medical and Health Officer K.V.N.S. Anil Kumar said they have asked the residents to observe Dry Day every Thursday by emptying out containers. He added that there were Rapid Test kits at Primary Health Centre and people could get the kits here.

Authorities’ apathy towards development of the colonies has made the problems worse in these two colonies. Getting a road or a side drain has been a distant dream for the 195 residents. “If there were drains, sewer water would not accumulate on the streets,” said Ravindra, a resident. In his family, nine persons had either suffered from dengue or viral fevers in the past 15 days.

Officials maintain that the residents, who live in temporary houses, do not pay taxes to the panchayat.

Bukkarayasamudram Panchayat Secretary P. Sadasiva told The Hindu that no proposals were ever made for roads and side drains in the past. He said he was still awaiting the response for the proposals that he sent four months back.