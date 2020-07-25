Medical staff on protest at Tenali GGH

A tense situation continued to prevail at the Government General Hospital in Tenali on Saturday following boycott by the medical and nursing personnel.

The nursing personnel demanded that they should be given proper safety equipment, including PPE kits.

The facility, with a bed strength of 500, was included in the list of COVID-19 Hospitals on July 14.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar rushed to Tenali to take stock of the situation. He assured the medical personnel that they would be provided with safety equipment and asked them to join duties.