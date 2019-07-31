Andhra Pradesh

Medical services hit as doctors strike work

IMA seeks withdrawal of NMC Bill

Patients were put to a lot of hardship as private hospitals remained closed in Prakasam district in protest against the adoption of the National Medical Commission Bill (NMC) by the Lok Sabha.

Emergency medical services were also boycotted by the doctors, who took out a procession along with medical college students and consigned to flames the NMC Bill at the busy Church Centre here.

Doctors in the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences staged an hour-long demonstration in front of the RIMS and expressed solidarity with their counterparts in the private sector.

IMA State General Secretary P. Phanidhar, who led the protest, demanded that the BJP-led government at the Centre withdraw the ‘anti-patient’ Bill forthwith.

Medicos observed a hunger-strike demanding withdrawal of the National Exit Test for students passing out of the medical colleges.

