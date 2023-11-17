Medical negligence: consumer panel directs GEMS Hospital in Srikakulam to pay ₹31. 20 lakh

November 17, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed GEMS Hospital in Srikakulam to pay a compensation of ₹31.20 lakh to petitioner Katam Aruna.

Ms. Aruna’s husband Katam Suresh had died in the hospital due to medical negligence, causing mental agony to the bereaved family members.

Suresh had died in April 2021, one week after being admitted in the hospital with a liver problem. Ms. Aruna accused the doctors of not providing her husband proper treatment, which led to his death.

With the hospital management not reaching out to her, Ms. Aruna had filed a case in the Commission on December 20, 2022.

Commission president Raghupatruni Chiranjeevi gave his verdict after considering the evidences produced by Ms. Aruna’s advocate P. Umamaheswara Rao.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said he could prove that wrong medical procedure caused the death of Suresh. Ms. Aruna thanked the Commission for doing justice to her family.