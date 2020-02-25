Lord Venkateswara Temple in Mauritius to hold Brahmotsavams in June

The Chairman and Head Priest of Hari Hara Devasthanam in Mauritius Acharya Brundavanam Parthasarathi said arrangements are being made in a big way to organize Brahmotsavams in his country in June.

The festivities will be organized at the temple that also houses the 108 feet tall statue of Lord Venkateswara along similar lines of the Tirumala temple. Efforts are also on to replicate various vaahanams (carriers) akin to those used during Brahmotsavams at Tirumala.

A place in the Guinness Book

“Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed his willingness to take part in the festivities on the final day. The imposing statue of Lord Venkateswara has already earned an unique place in the Guinness Book of World Records,” he said speaking to the media on Tuesday.

Moroever, the Government of Mauritius is also planning to develop a Spiritual and Medicinal Park in a sprawling 300 acres of land with the co-operation of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu governments.