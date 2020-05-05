Andhra Pradesh

Masula couple test positive for virus

Doctor booked for failure to alert the authorities

A couple residing in the Gandhinagar area of the district headquarters town tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer N.Sk. Khazavali said: “The couple, aged 50 and 48, recently attended a relative’s wedding in Tenali town of Guntur district. The man, who is an accountant, had also tried to go to Vijayawada twice, but the attempts were foiled by the Machilipatnam police.”

About a week ago, the man underwent treatment for fever and COVID symptoms at a homoeo clinic here.

Cases go up to 6

“He informed the district government hospital doctors five days ago only after his condition started deteriorating and on Tuesday, the man and his wife tested positive,” said Mr. Khazavali. The couple have been admitted to the designated COVID Hospital in Vijayawada.

“A case against the doctor — Raghunadha Rao — has been registered for treating the patient and withholding information from the authorities,” said Mr. Khazavali.

By Tuesday, the total number of COVID cases had gone up to six in the Krishna district headquarters town.

