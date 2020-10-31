Andhra Pradesh

Marrimakulapalli oustees paid

Anantapur Collector Gandham Chandrudu addressing a press conference on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

The Andhra Pradesh government had notified the land and structure acquisition with regard to Marrimakulapalli village — for being inundated in the Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir — in 2006 and the compensation was settled then itself, but rehabilitation was not done till now. So, as a one-time settlement of the State’s Rehabilitation & Resettlement Policy implementation, ₹10 lakh was given instead of ₹6.75 lakh, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu clarified at a press conference here on Saturday night.

About 170 persons from Marrimakulapalli have been demanding ₹10 lakh as one-time settlement as they too had crossed 18 years of age now and since a similar compensation was given in the neighbouring CC Revu village under the same project with the cut-off date taken as 2019 and 2020 June in some cases.

“The cut-off date for compensation is based on the notification for acquisition given and eligibility is based on the Socio-Economic Survey. For Marrimakulapalli within the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) area, compensation is a settled issue in 2006 and for CC Revu and another village, which lie beyond FRL, based on their request now, the State government decided to provide them R&R package. Hence cut-off date is taken when the acquisition is notified in 2019 or 2020,” the Collector clarified.

