Marri Shashidhar meets Shah, likely to join BJP

November 18, 2022 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - hyderabad

Former Minister and senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday evening and he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sources said Mr. Reddy would join the party in the presence of BJP national president J.P. Nadda very soon after consulting his supporters.

Mr. Reddy has not been very active in the Congress in the last two years. He lost in the 2014 elections to the TDP candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav, but was denied a ticket in the 2018 elections from Sanath Nagar as it was allotted to the TDP as a part of the alliance.