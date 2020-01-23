Market yards on track to meeting revenue targets

Market yards across the district have recorded profits this year thanks to copious rain and increased production.

The market yards have already met the targets for the current financial year, with some even exceeding them.

Speaking to The Hindu, Koilakuntla market yard secretary Govind Reddy said that the market has made ₹2.15 crore as of now as against the target of ₹1.65 crore. “This is a record for us,” he said.

Explaining the increased revenue, Mr. Reddy claimed that farmers who previously took loans for Bengal Gram have brought out their stock out of the warehouses. “A lot of stock was sold this year,” he added.

The Banaganpalle market yard has also reached its target. The secretary of the market yard, G. Srinivasulu, said, “This year, we had a target of ₹67 lakh. We have met the target by late January, with two months left to spare.”

Like the smaller market yards, the larger ones too are on track to reach their targets. Kurnool Market Yard secretary Jaya Lakshmi said that they have met half of their target. “We expect to meet the target by end of February,” she said.

Ms. Lakshmi explained that smaller market yards would reach their targets just by the release of goods from warehouses. “However, for bigger market yards, produce needs to be plenty to meet the targets,” she said.