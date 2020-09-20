Marginal dip in new COIVD-19 cases

State reports 7,738 infections and 57 deaths in 24 hours

The State reported 7,738 new COVID-19 infections and 57 deaths during the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, a bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

The number of new infections being reported is coming down gradually, and the overall tally has climbed to 6,25,514. The death toll has gone up to 5,359. The mortality rate stands at 0.86%.

Recovery rate

The number of daily recoveries continue to be over 10,000. With 10,608 new recoveries, the overall recovery rate has increased to 86.54%, leaving only 13.46% cases active. At present, there are 78,836 active cases in the State. A total of 5,41,319 patients have recovered so far.

In the last 24 hours, 70,455 samples have been tested, and the daily positivity rate is 10.98%. So far, 51.04 lakh samples have been tested and the overall positivity rate is 12.26%.

The tests per million ratio stands at 95,582 and the confirmed cases per million ratio is at 11,714.

Cause for concern

East and West Godavari districts reported more than 1,000 cases again at 1,260 and 1,005 cases respectively.

They are followed by Prakasam (869), Chittoor (794), Guntur (582), Anantapur (539), Srikakulam (476), Vizianagaram (446), Nellore (444), Krishna (439), Visakhapatnam (342), Kurnool (275) and Kadapa (267).

Krishna, which has the highest death rate since the beginning, continues to report more fatalities. It reported eight new deaths, the highest, in the past one day. The district has a death rate of 1.62% with 389 deaths. Chittoor reported seven new deaths and has the highest toll of 587.

The new deaths and the toll in other districts are as follows: Anantapur (7 & 446), Prakasam (6 & 418), Visakhapatnam (6 & 390), East Godavari (4 & 485), Kurnool (4 & 444), West Godavari (3 & 417), Srikakulam (3 & 311), Kadapa (3 & 343), Guntur (2 & 494), Vizianagaram (2 & 213), Nellore (2 & 422).

The district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (86,507), West Godavari (57,746), Chittoor (54,853), Kurnool (54,029), Anantapur (52,837), Guntur (49,446), Nellore (47,727), Visakhapatnam (46,850), Prakasam (41,695), Kadapa (39,531), Srikakulam (35,944), Vizianagaram (31,424) and Krishna (24,030).