‘Marathon’ effort by cops to reach out to denizens

Reaching out to public is a major task for the police. As part of the Police Commemoration Week, the department undertook a ‘marathon’ effort in that direction by conducting a run by not only involving denizens, but also in communicating the department’s people-centric activities.

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Gajarao Bhupal flagged off the 5K Run at Garuda Circle at Alipiri on Thursday, which culminated at the SV Zoological Park.

About 700 participants, including police officials, personnel and students of various schools and colleges took part in the run.

Mr. Bhupal led the team from the front by remaining in the fray till the end. At the police parade ground, students had a look at the bomb disposal equipment, Falcon vehicle, body-worn cameras and the high-tech weapons used by OCTOPUS members during emergency situations.

“The role of soldiers in safeguarding the borders and the role of police in protecting the citizens from internal threats could never be undermined. The students should be taught about the sacrifices,” Mr. Bhupal said.

In Kadapa

In Kadapa, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan launched the 5K Run at the parade grounds and laid emphasis on the need for physical fitness and high energy levels for cops on duty.

He later felicitated the sportspersons hailing from the district who made it big at the national level such as footballer U. Praneeth Kumar, volleyball player Ravi Teja and hockey players D. Hemanth and A.V.S. Balaji.

S. Lakshman, a student of Kadapa Sports School, came first in the marathon by finishing the 5 km run in 20.34 minutes, followed by Sai Kumar of the same school and J. Phaneendra of Lakshya Academy in the second and third positions respectively.