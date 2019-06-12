Maoist couple held in Hyderabad

CPI (Maoist) Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) member and Gadchiroli district in-charge, Kiran Kumar alias Kiran and Alluri Krishna Kumari alias Narmadakka alias Sujathakka were arrested in Hyderabad on Monday. They hail from Krishna district.

A team of the Maharashtra police rounded up the couple when they went to a hospital at Gachibowli for treatment.

“We have information on the arrest of Kiran and Narmadakka. The 57-year-old Maoist leader has health issues,” a senior A.P. intelligence official told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Long association

A native of Vijayawada, Kiran Kumar joined in the movement some 25 years ago and served in different capacities in the organisation. He was an expert in operating Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and triggering landmines.

Kiran and his wife were working in Chhattisgarh, and carried a reward of ₹20 lakh each. He was State committee member of Chhattisgarh and was looking after ‘Prabhat Magazine’ run by Maoists.

Narmadakka, daughter of Alluri Bhujanga Rao, is a native of Gudivada. Narmada’s sister, A. Aruna Kumari is also in the Maoist movement, the intelligence official said.

She joined the movement two decades ago. Narmadakka is the senior most woman cadre in the organisation, police said.

Kiran was involved in the killing of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and four security personnel at Dantewada in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on April 9, two days ahead of the first phase of elections.

He participated in the convoy blast that killed 15 jawans and a civilian in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra on May 1.