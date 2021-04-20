Maoist carrying a reward of ₹20 lakh surrenders in Andhra Pradesh

He was involved in Balimela attack and 19 exchanges of fire among other offences, says DGP

Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) member of the banned Maoist outfit, Muttannagari Jalandhar Reddy alias Krishna alias Maranna, surrendered before Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang on Tuesday.

“Jalandhar Reddy was involved in six ambushes, including the Balimela attack, 19 exchanges of fire (EoF), seven murders. He had played a key role in the kidnap of former Malkangiri Collector Vineel Krishna. He was carrying a reward of ₹20 lakh on his head,” said the DGP, while producing Jalandhar Reddy before the media at the A.P. Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri.

Jalandhar Reddy, a native of Bhoompalli village in Siddipet district of Telangana, was a member of the Radical Students Union (RSU). He joined in People’s War Group (PWG) in 2000. He had joined as a member of the Giraipalli dalam in Medak district. Later, he worked in South Telangana Special Guerilla Squad in Nallamala forest area and in Andhra Area Military Platoon.

In September 2002, Jalandhar Reddy was promoted as the area committee member and transferred to the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee.

Jalandhar Reddy has served in different cadres in Malkangiri-Koraput-Visakha Border (MKVB) divisional committees. In November 2006, he was elevated as the divisional committee member of the AOBSZC.

The wanted Maoist also worked as a secretary to protection squad of Central Committee member, Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK, from 2013 to 2016. Since January 2019, Jalandhar Reddy had been working as the secretary of the MKVB before he was promoted as the Special Zonal Committee member of the AOBSZC, the DGP said. “The Naxalite leader was involved in six ambushes, including the Balimela attack in which 38 Greyhounds personnel were killed in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region in 2008.

Jalandhar Rerddy, who had completed his Intermediate education, was one among those who raided on district armoury at Koraput in 2004, attack on Yerragondapalem police station in April 2001, and Srisailam, Sunnipenta police stations in Kurnool district and many other offences in the AOB region, the DGP said.

‘Disillusioned with ideology’

“With disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and lack of public support, Jalandhar Reddy decided to join the mainstream,” the DGP said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP-Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, SIB Inspector General Ch. Srikanth, SIB SP Attada Babujee and Visakhapatnam Rural Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao were among those present on the occasion.