Many private schools flouting COVID norms: APSERMC

Some of them are lacking in basic facilities, they say

Even as the Central and the State governments were directing the educational institutions to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID, many private schools and colleges reportedly have ignored the warnings.

‘Excess fee’

V. Shiva, whose son is studying in a private school, says that the management took an undertaking from parents before sending their wards to schools, but had no safety arrangement in place. “The staff were not allowing us into the classrooms. The managements were collecting excess fee despite government instructing schools to reduce fee,” says the parent from Vijayawada.

P. Naga Devi, a VII class student of a corporate school, said that the management had assured her mother that only 20 students would be accommodated in a classroom, but the number has crossed 40 now.

After parents and teachers reached to Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC), its members inspected many institutions during which it was found that some private institution managements were running classes in congested rooms and without providing sanitizers.

‘Hostels are worse’

“Some unaided schools, junior and degree colleges were conducting classes in untidy conditions. There are no drinking and running water, ventilation, electricity and other facilities. The condition of hostels are worse,” said APSERMC member C.A.V. Prasad, who inspected many institutions.

“We visited some private and corporate colleges in Tirupati, Nellore, Krishna, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam and other districts in the last few days. The commission received many complaints from the students and parents. Staff of some institutions also reached out to us and highlighted poor facilities,” said another member V. Narayana Reddy, saying that the problems were taken to the notice of commission Chairman R. Kantha Rao.

‘No sanitation staff’

APSERMC members B. Eswaraiah and D.V.R.K. Prasad, who headed the inspection teams, said the staff were not changing blankets in hostels, cleaning the dormitories, canteens, kitchens and toilets. Drainages were overflowing in some colleges and there was no sanitation staff in many institutions, Prof. Narayana Reddy said.

“For the first time, the commission is discussing the problems with parents, students, staff, managements and officers of various departments. A three-day consultation programme has begun from Monday in Vijayawada,” said Mr. Eswaraiah.