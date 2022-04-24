Man’s presence of mind saves twins, wife

Timely action of a man saved his wife who developed labour pains in her 28th week of pregnancy, in Tadipatri in Anantapur district.

Married for 25 years, 42-year-old Suvarna and 50-year-old Suryanarayana did have children. She conceived last year after undergoing fertility treatment.

But in her 28th week of pregnancy, the woman developed untimely labour pains and visited a doctor at Tadipatri, who dismissed it as false alarm.

Taking no chances, Mr. Suryanarayana took his wife to KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur, where a senior gynaecologist informed them that the delivery had already begun as one hand of one of the twins was already out of womb.

Sensing the urgency of the situation, the doctor immediately called for anaesthetists, paediatrics, gynaecologists, radiologist, and Emergency medicine specialists, who helped deliver two pre-mature babies in the early hours of February 28. While the first one was a girl weighing 1.1 kg, the second was a boy weighing 1.4 kg. Both had to be put on ventilator support with surfactant injection into lungs as they were underdeveloped, said paediatrician A. Mahesh.

After being in the care of Neonatal ICU experts for 35 days, both were discharged on Saturday.