Manoj K. Arora is new V-C of SRM University, A.P.

Manoj K. Arora took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, Amaravati, on Friday. 

Prof. Arora was a post-doctoral research fellow in a NASA-sponsored project at Syracuse University, U.S.A. He has been making milestone contributions to higher technical education and research for more than the last 35 years. 

Prior to joining SRM University-AP, Prof. Arora was the Vice-Chancellor of BML Munjal University. He has also served as the Director of Punjab Engineering College (Deemed University), Chandigarh and a professor and Dean of academic studies at IIT Roorkee. His enriching experience and collaborations with prestigious institutes in India and abroad such as the U.S.A. and the U.K. have played a seminal role in defining his growth as an eminent academician, a release by the university said.

SRM University president P. Satyanarayanan said the University would make rapid strides under his leadership.


