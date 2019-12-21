‘Management skills give an edge to engineers’

There is no dearth of jobs in the market but employers are looking for the right candidates equipped with employable skills, said P.V.V. Murthy from the International Business Study wing of Acharya Nagarjuna University.

He was addressing a seminar on ‘Careers in Management Sector’ organised by The Hindu FCI in association with KL Business School, at Swarnandhra College of Engineering and Technology at Narasapur in West Godavari district on Friday.

Interacting with the students, Mr. Murthy said jobs were aplenty in Marketing, Finance, Human Resource, Data Analytics, Digital Marketing, Advertising and Supply Chain management.

He said engineers made good managers. Their technical knowledge, when combined with management skills, could help their rapid growth in career. Pointing to the fact that around 6,000 engineering colleges produced nearly 1.3 million engineers every year, he urged the institutions to equip them with employable skills that would help them gain an edge over others in the job market.

Around 650 engineering students attended the session.

Vice-president, Training and Career Development wing, S. Keerthi Kumar and M.S. Kiranmayi from the Training Department were among those present.