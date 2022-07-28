Man who married several women nabbed by Guntur police

He reportedly married four women between 2005 and 2017

A 47-year-old man, who has been accused of cheating several women and marrying them, has been arrested by the Guntur Disha police.

Karnati Satish Babu, along with his father, Karnati Veerabhadra Rao, 66, were arrested by Disha police based on several complaints.

The police said that a woman, Sri Lakshmi of Guntur, filed a complaint that she was married to Satish on June 16 at Vijayawada, after the latter said that he had got a divorce from his first wife. Mr. Satish had also placed conditions that the marriage should be simple and to be held only in the presence of close family members. Later, they started living in Hyderabad.

Satish then allegedly started to harass Sri Lakshmi for more dowry and demanded that she take a housing loan of ₹80 lakh in her name and allegedly blackmailed her stating that he would reveal her intimate photographs.

Later, Sri Lakshmi reportedly came to know that Satish had been married to another woman at Visakhapatnam in 2007 and one woman in the U.S., and one more woman from Nellore in the year 2019. She also complained to police that his parents also knew of their son’s nature.

Based on her complaint, the police registered cases under Sections 498 (A), 494, 495, 420, 510 read with 109 IPC and Section 66 IT Act. The case was investigated under the direction of Additional SP K. Supraja and the accused was taken into custody at Chuttugunta by the Disha police station CI K. Suresh.

During investigations, it was revealed that Satish had reportedly married four women during 2005-2017 at different places and a case was filed in Guntur in the year 2019.