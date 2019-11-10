Andhra Pradesh

Man, two children killed in road mishap

more-in

A man and his two children were killed on the spot, when their motorbike, in a bid to overtake a lorry, came under the wheels of it, at Raja Indlu in Penumuru mandal on Saturday evening.

According to the Penumuru police, Seenu (35) a resident of Jeevakona locality in Tirupati city was on the way to his native place Penumuru, 30 km from here, on the request of his parents to spend the weekend with grandchildren.

When he was only a few minutes away from his destination, Seenu tried to overtake a lorry on the narrow rural road at Raja Indlu point. This led to the vehicle coming under the wheels of the lorry, killing Seenu, his daughter Sarika (9) and son Manoj (8).

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2019 7:56:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/man-two-children-killed-in-road-mishap/article29935848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY