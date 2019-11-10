Man, two children killed in road mishap

A man and his two children were killed on the spot, when their motorbike, in a bid to overtake a lorry, came under the wheels of it, at Raja Indlu in Penumuru mandal on Saturday evening.

According to the Penumuru police, Seenu (35) a resident of Jeevakona locality in Tirupati city was on the way to his native place Penumuru, 30 km from here, on the request of his parents to spend the weekend with grandchildren.

When he was only a few minutes away from his destination, Seenu tried to overtake a lorry on the narrow rural road at Raja Indlu point. This led to the vehicle coming under the wheels of the lorry, killing Seenu, his daughter Sarika (9) and son Manoj (8).