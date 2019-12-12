Man, parents jailed for abetting wife’s suicide

Mahila Sessions Court Judge G. Pratibha Devi on Wednesday sentenced Pamarthi Sridhar to three years in prison for abetting the suicide of his wife B. Lakshmi.

The court also awarded one year imprisonment to Sridhar’s parents P. Janakiramaiah and P. Parvathi for abetting Lakshmi’s suicide.

Lakshmi married Sridhar, a resident of Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada, in March 2015. Lakshmi’s father, Bolla Naga Narasimha Rao, gave ₹3.75 lakh in cash and five sovereigns of gold as dowry. He had promised to give one acre of agriculture land to his daughter at the time of the wedding.

However, Lakshmi’s husband and in-laws began harassing her to get ₹2 lakh additional dowry and register the land in Sridhar’s name. On September 13, 2019, Lakshmi was found hanging in her house.

Following a complaint lodged by Lakshmi’s father, the Bhavanipuram police registered a case under Section 498 (a) and Section 306 IPC against the accused. The judge found the accused to be guilty and sentenced them to imprisonment. The court also imposed a penalty of ₹500 on each of the accused.