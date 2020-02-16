Man on the run after wife’s murder

Sabbavaram police have launched a hunt for a man who is allegedly absconding after killing his wife, at Amruthapuram village under Sabbavaram police station limits in Visakhapatnam district.
The murder was committed on Friday night, police said. The deceased woman was identified as T. Sarojini (40), a resident of Amruthapuram, while her husband was identified as T. Srinivasa Rao (45), a farmer.
Sabbavaram Circle Inspector Chandra Sekhar said that Sarojini and Srinivasa Rao had a troubled marriage, and would often have heated arguments, according to neighbours.
Srinivasa Rao allegedly stabbed Sarojini to death with a knife at their house at 11 p.m. on Friday, police said, adding that he fled home after committing the crime. The couple has three children.
A CLUES team has conducted an inspection of the crime scene. Sabbavaram police have registered a case and are investigating.
