Man murders his mistress, ends life in Kurnool

December 16, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A man reportedly murdered a woman, known to be his mistress at a lodge here on Saturday, before committing suicide.

According to the police, Vijay Kumar (35) of Housing Board Colony of Nandikotkur town in Kurnool district, worked as an accountant with a private company. Him and his alleged mistress, identified as Ruksana (43), a resident of the same colony checked into a lodge in Kurnool city on Friday night, claiming to be a couple.

The housekeeping staff of the lodge called the III-Town police of Kurnool after receiving no response from the guests while knocking their door on Saturday morning. According to police, the couple was found dead on the bed, and the woman bore multiple stab injuries with blood splattered all over the room. The bodies were shifted to the district hospital for autopsy and a registered has been registered.

Inspector Muralidhar Reddy said that the incident allegedly occured following frequent brawls in the families of both parties over their illicit relationship. “Going by the circumstances, the man seemed to have murdered the woman, before committing suicide by consuming poison. We will probe the case from all angles,” he said.

Those with suicidal thoughts can Dial 100.

