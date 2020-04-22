Man ‘kills’ son-in-law, surrenders

Unable to bear alleged harassment from his son-in-law, a man reportedly murdered him by beating him with an iron rod at Tenugupudi village under Devarapalle police station limits, on Tuesday night. The accused surrendered before the police.

The deceased was identified as D. Krishna (35), an auto driver of Tenugupudi village.

According to Devarapalle Sub-Inspector P, Narasimha Murthy, Krishna was married to D. Venkata Lakshmi, daughter of Raja Babu (55) about 13 years ago and the couple had two daughters. Police said that Krishna used to come home drunk and beat his wife and daughters regularly. Vexed over her husband’s behaviour, Venkata Lakshmi had reportedly attempted suicide in October 2018.

On April 21 night, Krishna reportedly came home drunk and started to beat the trio. After he left home, Lakshmi called her father Raja Babu and said that she was unable to bear her husband’s harassment and would end her life. Raja Babu convinced his daughter not to take any hasty decision and promised to take up the issue with his son-in-law.

Coming to know that Krishna was sleeping in an isolated place near his house, Raja Babu went there and reportedly attacked him with an iron rod. Krishna died on the spot.

Police have registered a case and investigation is on.