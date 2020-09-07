Man involved in 73theft cases nabbed

In a big catch, the Ganapavaram police arrested an alleged dossier criminal Vempa Chanti, who was involved in 73 theft cases. They recovered 43 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver ornaments, some cash and a two-wheeler, all worth about ₹17.50 lakh from his possession.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Saturday, Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik said the accused, a native of Lankapeta near Bhimavaram, was involved in several crimes in the last 12 years.

Involved in 73 thefts, he underwent imprisonment in 30 cases in AP and Telangana States. Eluru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) O. Dileep Kiran, Ganapavaram CI D. Bhagwan Prasad and his team arrested the accused, the SP said.

Ganja seized

In another case, the Narsapuram division police arrested three alleged ganja peddlers -- K. Venkateswara Rao alias Bobby, P. Sai and Wilfred Varghese alias Raju -- natives of Bhimavaram and Kalla mandal on Saturday. They seized about 4 kg ganja and mobile phones from them, said Narsapuram DSP K. Nageswara Rao.