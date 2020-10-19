Andhra Pradesh

Man injured in knife attack in Kadapa

A young man was injured in a brutal knife attack on him and his father at Chilakalabavi area of Kadapa town on Saturday night.

Khadar Vali, who sells bananas on a push cart along with his father, sustained grievous stab injures when a group of unidentified persons attacked him. He was immediately rushed to RIMS hospital in Kadapa for treatment. Sources attributed the attack to previous enmity, though the motive was yet to be confirmed by police. Kadapa Two Town police have registered a case and are investigating.

